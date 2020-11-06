Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and Fare For All is offering holiday packages with turkeys for $30 each that will serve over 5,000 individuals.
This sale is at Community Thread (2300 Orleans St. W) in the parking lot. The holiday sale at this location will be on Nov. 17 from 3- 6 p.m. (holiday hours). No need to call or register in advance.
“Each year we look forward to offering food for the holidays at great prices for our community. This year even though the holidays will be different than any other year, we want to be sure to offer affordable options for everyone to be able to prepare a holiday meal,” said Lindsey Countryman, Program Coordinator. “During a year that has been so difficult for so many, we know affordable foods are needed now more than ever.”
Fare For All will be offering fresh produce, frozen meat, and holidays packs in November at their Stillwater location. Holiday packs will be offered during either November OR December, not both months, at each location this year. See www.fareforall.org for more info and additional locations.
