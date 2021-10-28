LAKE ELMO — FamilyMeans received a $5,000 AT&T contribution to support the Cimarron Youth Center on Cot. 13 during a check presentation at the center in Lake Elmo.
The AT&T contribution will support the FamilyMeans Youth Development program, which provides free, year-round, out-of-school programming for underserved students in grades K-12 in the Cimarron mobile home community in Lake Elmo, according to a press release from AT&T.
“Our commitment is to help families and youth who need support and guidance as they navigate life’s challenges,” President and CEO of FamilyMeans Jim Kroening said in the release. “Our Cimarron Youth Center provides engaging programming that enables our young people to increase their knowledge, skills and connections to develop pathways to post-secondary life…”
Cimarron youth encounter a disproportionate number of barriers to social, educational, and economic achievement due to intersectional marginalized identities, the releasle states
Building upon their inherent strengths and resilience, the goal of the FamilyMeans Youth Development program is to equip students to learn, thrive, connect and contribute throughout their lives.
The program helps children and teens expand their personal and educational horizons, explore skills and attitudes important to later employment, develop caring supportive relationships with peers and adults, and develop pathways to post-secondary life.
Founded in 1963, FamilyMeans is a multi-service, nonprofit organization that facilitates positive life changes by offering client-centered, evidence-based programs that strive for excellence in care and outcomes.
