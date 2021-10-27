In 1986, FamilyMeans (est. 1963) decided to add dedicated community programming for caregivers and older adults to complement its then-existing offerings in outpatient mental health and financial counseling.
Respite was the primary service of the new initiative. Respite programs match volunteers to families to provide in-home companionship for several hours a week, according to a press release from FamilyMeans. During respite, caregivers are able to take a well-deserved break to rest, recreate, run errands, or socialize. Respite volunteers started with a group of 11 and has grown to encompass hundreds over the decades—from retired persons to young adults or teens, couples or even families.
Group respite, called “Day Out!,” was added ten years ago for care recipients who desire for more socialization in a welcoming, understanding atmosphere. Since 2002 alone, the Caregiving & Aging program has provided nearly 200,000 hours of respite to caregivers.
Jim Kroening, FamilyMeans President & CEO said in the release, “our Caregiving & Aging team is first-rate, and we could not provide the depth of programming we do without scores of volunteers who bring that creativity and companionship into the lives of caregivers and care receivers.”
An estimated 640,000 Minnesotans provide regular care to a friend or family member who has a health problem, long-term illness or disability, the release states. Those they care for often have multiple health issues, adding to the complexity and stress of caregiving. Even so, half of caregivers say the role has given them a sense of purpose or meaning.
In response to these caregiving realities, services now include coaching, respite options, support groups, educational series, community outreach, and virtual reality dementia simulations, the release states. FamilyMeans Caregiving & Aging program values caregiving and its many potential rewards. It supports caregivers so they can sustain this role and maintain their own overall well-being through improved coping, reduced stress, and increased awareness of community resources. Further, in 2020 the agency piloted services specifically for individuals living with early memory loss, and not just caregivers. These services include educational, social, and support groups and individual dementia consultations to assist with personal planning as the disease progresses.
Beth Wiggins, FamilyMeans Director of Caregiving and Aging, said “the leadership of our agency are supportive of our program broadening and deepening its services over the years. With their backing, we engage the community in issues related to aging and care concerns.
Likewise, we are able to be nimble, adaptive, and responsive to current and future trends toward evidence-based approaches for our clients.”
For client, staff, and volunteer safety, all in-home or group respite halted during the height of the pandemic, the release states. Yet, throughout the pandemic, client connections were maintained over phone or virtual visits, plus some socially distanced doorstep respite deliveries.
A new grant also funded loaner iPads to assist clients who had technology gaps in accessing virtual services. At this time, a return to in-person programming is occurring with COVID-19 safety precautions in place. New volunteers are being recruited to assist with respite resuming.
Rajean Moone, Ph.D, FamilyMeans board member and University of Minnesota Long-term Care Administration Faculty Director, said “FamilyMeans Caregiving & Aging program is respected by the broader statewide network of aging services, advocacy groups, policy makers, and funders. It is truly a gem among programs!”
To learn more about programming or volunteer opportunities visit www.FamilyMeans.org or call 651-439-4840.
