With nighttime temps in the 20s, changes are afoot. Some of the geese migrated farther south, while others remain until the lake freezes, and then over-winter locally in the river or power plant outflow.
A late flight of ringneck ducks stopped over on their journey from Canada to the Gulf Coast wetlands. And all the while the eagles keep watch for an easy meal in the lake.
Nature’s abundance is spotty this year given the drought. Corn and soybean crops are average or better for some farms, but a few miles away yields can be half. The squirrels are not burying a lot of acorns and the mast may be small. They are eating the few small crabapples and none will be left for winter.
A Pileated woodpecker circled the crabapple tree searching for the suet feeder. A reminder, I suppose.
The highbush cranberries and prairie rosehips will provide food when snow covers the ground, and late milkweed seeds are blowing in the wind. The seeds may be eaten by mice and voles … if they can find them under the snow.
The Cattail will winter over and release its seed fluff next spring. And life will renew.
