As part of Stillwater’s Bird City initiative and its commitment to GreenStep City Best Practices, Sustainable Stillwater MN is urging Stillwater to adopt measures to address light pollution and mitigate its impact on the environment.

Over 250 species of birds migrate through Stillwater, up and down the St. Croix River Valley through Minnesota, every spring and fall. Many bird species migrate at night and can be drawn off their flight path by lit structures, according to the Audubon Society.

Load comments