As part of Stillwater’s Bird City initiative and its commitment to GreenStep City Best Practices, Sustainable Stillwater MN is urging Stillwater to adopt measures to address light pollution and mitigate its impact on the environment.
Over 250 species of birds migrate through Stillwater, up and down the St. Croix River Valley through Minnesota, every spring and fall. Many bird species migrate at night and can be drawn off their flight path by lit structures, according to the Audubon Society.
Mortality at lighted structures has been documented across a wide geographic area and a broad range of species. Many birds drop from exhaustion after circling brightly lit buildings, reluctant to fly out of the light.
The “Lights Out” programs, that include dimming, shielding or eliminating excess lighting have already been adopted by many cities nationwide and can dramatically reduce these collisions, according to Sustainable Stillwater.
How does Lights Out work?
Lights Out is a voluntary program developed by the National Audubon Society in which building owners, managers, tenants and residents work together to ensure that unnecessary lighting is turned off at certain times of year. A blackout is not required, but turning off excess lights can cut electricity costs in addition to helping bird populations.
When to participate
It is important to turn off excess lighting between midnight and dawn during fall and spring migration periods. Spring migration occurs between March 15 and May 31. Fall migration is between August 15 and October 31.
What can be done
Some specific ways to help cut light pollution and aid birds in their migration include turning off exterior lighting (leave security lights on as needed for safety, dim lobby and atrium lighting and turn off interior lighting, especially on the upper floors.
To sign up you can visit the National Audubon Society’s website.
