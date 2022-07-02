Saturday in the park…I think it was the Fourth of July. I love that song from the band Chicago. So, the Fourth is on a Monday this year, but I’m quite sure there will be people dancing, people laughing and a man selling ice cream. I love this holiday. I have so many great memories from over the years that revolve around this occasion in this town of Stillwater.
I remember my younger years when my folks would grab me and my brother, some food and a blanket, and we would stake our claim in Lowell Park to wait for the big show. I loved how the fireworks lit up the night. And the beauty of the reflection off the waters of the St. Croix River. The explosions along with the oohs and ahhs echoing throughout the valley. The smell of the air, and the wonder if any of those sparks would trail all the way down to us. Those memories will be made with many others in a few nights. I’ve watched from the park, the river and even homes up in the hills. All a wonderful way to celebrate our nation.
Now let’s talk about the weather on the fourth. Last year was a cooker. We had a toasty start at 74 degrees and warmed all the way to 94 in the afternoon. Was that the hottest 4th on record? No. That was ten years ago when we started the day at 81 degrees and warmed to 101 in the afternoon. Whew! The wettest 4th of July on record happened back in 1900 when 2.27 inches of rain fell. And the coolest Fourth of July occurred in 1967 when we only warmed to 58 degrees. We will not set any records this year. No matter the weather, I hope you have a wonderful holiday with family and friends.
The great thing about Stillwater is you celebrate the Fourth of July; you catch your breath and then you get ready to rock again for Lumberjack Days. This year the fun and festivities run July 13th-17th.
Do you have a must attend event that you go to every year? Maybe it’s the ice cream social on Thursday night at the Historic Courthouse. Perhaps it’s the Downhill Derby on Friday. You may be running the 5K or 10K race Saturday morning. I would love to run, but I have a conflict of interest. I will be busy stuffing my face at the pancake breakfast. There are far too many awesome events for me to list them all, but I always enjoy the Lumberjack Days Parade on Sunday afternoon. Hopefully the rain holds off until all the fun events are complete.
This is my favorite time of year because of all the exciting activities all around us. It won’t be long until we are going to the Washington County Fair. And of course, the Minnesota State Fair isn’t too far away either. This is a terrible time to start a diet. Lots of food and fun on the horizon. I’ll be looking for you over the next few weekends. I’ll be easy to spot. Just look for the meteorologist with food in his hand. And yes, I am good about sharing!
Chris Shaffer is the Chief Meteorologist at WCCO.
