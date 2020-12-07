Property owners who have had a change in ownership and/or occupancy and whose property is eligible for homestead classification should contact the county assessor to file a homestead application by Dec. 15.
Homestead classification will affect the amount of property tax paid in 2021, and it may affect
eligibility for a property tax refund.
Contact the county assessor to file a homestead application on or before Dec. 15 if either the following applies: The property was purchased in the past year and the owners, or a qualifying relative, occupy the property for homestead purposes on Dec. 1, 2020; or the owner, or a qualifying relative, occupy a property for homestead purposes on Dec. 1, 2020, and the property was previously classified as non-homestead.
A qualifying relative for homestead purposes depends on the type of property.
For residential property, a qualifying relative can be a parent, stepparent, child, stepchild, grandparent, grandchild, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, nephew, or niece of the owner, according to a news release from
Washington County.
This relationship may be by blood or marriage.
Once property owners have been granted the homestead classification, no further applications are necessary unless they are specifically requested by the county assessor.
Property owners must also contact the assessor by Dec. 15, if they are the property owner, or a qualifying relative of the property owner, and the use of the property has changed during the past year.
If property owners should sell, move, or for any reason no longer qualify for the homestead classification, they are required to notify the
county assessor within 30 days of the change in homestead status.
If a property owner fails to notify the assessor within 30 days, the property may be assessed taxes due as if the property were non-homestead.
Washington County’s Electronic Homestead Application can be found at www.co.washington.mn.us by searching “Homestead Application.”
For more information or questions, call the Washington County
Assessment Support Division at 651-430-6175.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.