The White Bear Lake Area League of Women Voters invites the public to attend their November general meeting, which is an online discussion about the impact of the recent general election, with Professor of Political Science at Augsburg University Andy Aoki, on, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
Professor Aoki will help attendees understand local, state, and national implications of the election results, according to a press release from the White Bear Lake League of Women voters.
Aoki specializes in racial and ethnic politics and American political thought, and teaches courses in political theory and American politics.
He publishes work on immigration, Asian American and other ethno racial politics, multicultural education, and popular culture and politics.
The talk is free and open to the public, with registration required at www.Eventbrite.com.Choose “League of Women Voters White Bear Lake Area MN” or “Assessing Election Implications.”
