Original caption: “The crowd reacts as three giant pumpkins explode after one gourd was dropped from 100 feet in the air onto a stack of two giant pumpkins. The gourds weighed anywhere from 600 to 1,000 pounds.”
The backstory: In my more than 10 years’ experience shooting journalistic photos, this is my favorite. What’s surprising is that when I took the photo, I thought I had completely missed the shot. I, along with a large crowd, were waiting for a pumpkin to drop. I had the camera pointed at the two gourds on the ground and started holding down the shutter as one pumpkin dropped. Well, by doing that the camera needed time to process, and the camera stopped taking photos as the pumpkin was dropping. So, I did miss the shot when the pumpkin made an initial impact, and as I had waited all day, I was disappointed that I missed the pumpkin falling. What I found when I started to process the pumpkin fest photos was that the photo I did get was even better than planned. With this photo, not only can you see all three pumpkins exploding at the same time in the bottom third of the frame, you can also see multiple reactions from the crowd. I really wanted to run this photo on the front page, but because we have a preview strip on the left side, it limits the amount of space. So, this photo was moved to the inside, and I ran a different photo on the front.
Here are my (Matt DeBow) best photos of the year published in the Stillwater Gazette for 2021.
All of these photos were taken in the warmer months of 2021.
I believe the reason all my better photos taken in that timeframe is two-fold: One, warmer weather draws people outdoors, and there is more going on in Stillwater during the spring, summer and fall months (something the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce and the city are working to change with Wintertime in Stillwater and the upcoming World Snow Sculpting Championship).
Two, in the first half of 2021, ongoing COVID-19 restrictions forced photos to be taken by the people involved in the story, rather than the photographer or reporter.
Next year, I’m hoping a wintertime photo will be one of my top 10 favorite photos of the year. With all the winter time events coming up soon that’s a good possiblity.
