We have to go to the doctor every now and then. Be it just for a flu shot or something more major. Our health is something we are all concerned about, but a doctor with a calm voice and soothing words make the visits somewhat more bearable. So it was a hundred years ago and one of the old time doctors then was Dr. Burton Jay Merrill.

Merrill was born May 3, 1856 in Palmyra, Iowa, and was the son of Philo and Sophia [Woodward] Merrill. He was educated in the public and high schools of Grinnell, Iowa, graduating from the Grinnell College in 1875 at which time he received his Bachelor of Science degree, and he earned his Master of Arts in 1880. While at Bellevue, New York hospital, Merrill received his diploma as a Doctor of Medicine in 1881. In that same year he moved to Hudson, Wisconsin where he opened his first office.

Load comments