We have to go to the doctor every now and then. Be it just for a flu shot or something more major. Our health is something we are all concerned about, but a doctor with a calm voice and soothing words make the visits somewhat more bearable. So it was a hundred years ago and one of the old time doctors then was Dr. Burton Jay Merrill.
Merrill was born May 3, 1856 in Palmyra, Iowa, and was the son of Philo and Sophia [Woodward] Merrill. He was educated in the public and high schools of Grinnell, Iowa, graduating from the Grinnell College in 1875 at which time he received his Bachelor of Science degree, and he earned his Master of Arts in 1880. While at Bellevue, New York hospital, Merrill received his diploma as a Doctor of Medicine in 1881. In that same year he moved to Hudson, Wisconsin where he opened his first office.
The following year, he moved to Stillwater, partnering with Dr. Millard. He would also become one of the organizing members of the Washington County Medical Society, with the first meeting held on May 31, 1882.
He was married on Jan. 17, 1882 to Cornelia A. Merrill. Together the couple had three children, sons Fred and Tyler and one daughter who married Beltram Sauntry.
Although there were no serious epidemics or diseases in Stillwater, much of that reason can be directly attributed to Merrill and the activities of the board of health. In 1885, the first of a series of thorough sanitary inspections took place in Stillwater. Merrill wrote that it was “a house to house inspection.” These inspections took place as “the weather permitted, and continued two months. The citizens in general were helpful, though others were arrested and brought before the municipal court. Thousands of loads of garbage and contents of privy vaults were taken from every part of the city to the dumping grounds. The city never underwent such a general cleaning before. The death rate has come down in a remarkable manner and the health of our community is second to no other city or section in the entire country.”
In July 1893, a severe tornado hit Stillwater and the entire area around it. Merrill nearly got a first-hand look at the cyclone as he was coming back from the Lakeland area. As he saw the twister, he jumped from his carriage and took “seclusion under a friendly rock by the roadside.” At that point Merrill could see the storm disappear over the Wisconsin bluffs.
Merrill was professor of therapeutics and materia medica (now termed pharmacology) of the St. Paul Medical College for two years. He served as Washington County physician and coroner and was also the Stillwater health commissioner. He was also, for a number of years, physician and surgeon at the Minnesota State Prison. It was Merrill who helped the dying Bob Younger at the Prison as Younger succumbed to consumption, also known as tuberculosis, in 1889.
During his lifetime, Merrill was affiliated with a number of medical societies in which he was deeply interested. He was also a member of a number of local organizations including the B.P.O. Elks, Sons of the American Revolution and the Knights of Pythias.
Owing to a general breakdown of his health, Merrill gave up his medical practice in April 1920. He left Stillwater for a summer camp near Grantsburg, Wisconsin around June 20, 1920, where he hoped to recover his health among the pines of the area. He returned to Stillwater on the evening of July 15 with friends Dr. J. H. Haines, Robert S. Davis and Albert J. Lehmicke and apparently was feeling greatly benefited by the time spent in his camp.
On the trip back to Stillwater, Merrill chatted in a cheerful manner with those with him. When he arrived at his residence, he was greatly pleased to be with his loved ones once again. During the night he was “attacked with a sinking spell,” and just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, July 16, Merrill died of a cerebral hemorrhage.
Merrill was called the “famous family physician” in Stillwater and one of the best-known citizens of the community. He was called a “distinguished gentleman, and a friend to everyone he knew.”
Brent Peterson is executive director of the Washington County Historical Society, wchsmn.org.
