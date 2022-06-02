TrainTrax Snacks, The Zephyr’s train trolley car resting on tracks between Brown’s Creek Trail and the theatre in downtown Stillwater, will reopen June 4.
Hours at the unique refreshment stand will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through the middle of October.
Last year, the train trolley car was spiffed up to serve drinks and snacks to trail users and the theatre’s outdoor concertgoers. This year, more renovations will be made, thanks to a generous donation from Advanced Dermatology Care.
What will change? A lot. The donation will pay for a new awning, flooring, electrical work, outside lighting, door and window panels, new bench coverings, and touch-ups to the exterior paint, The Zephyr’s Development Director Jessica Thienes said.
“ADC is a beautifully community-minded organization that wanted a way to partner with The Zephyr and enable our work,” Thienes said.
Renovating the trolley appealed to ADC a Stillwater-based company.
The train trolley car is a large green ambassador for the theatre. Easily visible from Main Street and easily accessible from the walking/hiking/biking trail, TrainTrax Snacks attracted much attention last year, The Zephyr’s executive director Calyssa Hall said.
“It’s such good outreach for the theatre,” Hall said.
Last year, thirsty and hungry customers and other curious passers-by became “new volunteers and donors and ticket buyers,” she said. “This year, my goal is that customers will come to the trolley expecting unique offerings.”
The menu isn’t finalized yet, but here are some of the possibilities: fancy smoothies, fun fruit snacks, exotic waters and unusual juices.
Last year, Candyland’s custom-made TrainTrax Trail Mix was a hit, so it will be back. And so will a slate of protein bars.
The trolley’s staff will include kids from Valley Friendship Club, a Stillwater organization that provides opportunities for youth with developmental disabilities. The partnership with the club was wildly successful last year, Hall said.
“It’s good for us to partner with the club and give the kids a chance to gain work experience,” she said. “Besides, our customers loved interacting with these extremely friendly and delightful kids.”
