On the evening of June 19, Father’s Day, just as the band’s set was coming to a close at PD Pappy’s by the riverside, one of the patrons, a man in his 60s, fell on the dance floor, suffering from a cardiac arrest.
“At first I thought he was going to pick something up, like his wife lost a contact or something,” said Carla Musil, who had come over from Wisconsin with her husband to enjoy a night out. Musil, who is a home health care aid, soon realized something was wrong, but before she could get up to help, staff and patrons had jumped into action.
The band had already stopped their set and asked that someone in the crowd call 911. Patrons had gathered around the fallen man, including a doctor and a nurse, who were giving the man chest compressions. Kelly Marsh, who owns PD Pappy’s with her husband, was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher when an officer from the Stillwater Police Department arrived on scene.
“I told him we had the AED if they needed it,” Marsh said. “At that point he (the patron) was still breathing.”
What unfolded Marsh described as a group effort. Patrons and one of the members of the band worked to get the man’s heart going again. Others cleared away tables to make room for the ambulance crew that was on their way from Lakeview while staff ushered people outside.
At a certain point, the man’s breathing stopped and the officer called for the AED, or automated external defibrillator. The man’s shirt was cut away, pads were connected to his torso, and 3000 volts of electricity were delivered to get his heart going again.
And it did. As Marsh described it, after the device was used the man began to breathe again. The ambulance arrived soon after, and by that time, “He was talking and alert. He didn’t want to go, but everyone was like, ‘No, you’re definitely going to the hospital.’”
Had all of this unfolded last Father’s Day, things could have turned out differently because the AED that was used would not have been at PD Pappy’s a year ago.
A life-saving donation
On July 4, 2021, amid all the other celebrations going on, a small ceremony took place in Lowell Park in Stillwater. Members of the Fire Department, police officers and business owners were on hand as Carla Severson donated three AEDs to be placed in local establishments. One would go to Ziggy’s, one to Lora, and one would go to PD Pappy’s.
A year before that ceremony, while out boating, Severson had seen a man revived on the river with an AED. The experience really affected her, and she decided that that year, instead of birthday presents she would ask for donations so that she could purchase the devices. AEDs range in price from about $1000 to $3000.
AEDs are designed to monitor a victim’s heart rate and deliver an electric shock to restore the heart’s rhythm back to normal. Many have an automated “voice” that walks users through the steps for proper use of the device and will instruct users when to begin or resume CPR.
Ambulances carry AEDs, or similar devices, to use when responding to cardiac arrest and, by all accounts, the response time at PD Pappy’s was quick. Still, in such cases, minutes, even seconds, can make a difference, and average response times across the country are in the range of eight minutes. According to the American Red Cross, the odds of survival drop approximately 10% for every minute that defibrillation is delayed.
According to Brian Bruchu, Patrol Captain for the Stillwater Police Department, AEDs are critical for saving time. Some squad cars carry them but not all do, so the one at PD Pappy’s was instrumental in assisting the officer’s response. “Obviously, we can’t say what would have happened if they hadn’t had one,” Bruchu said. “But it’s all about time and the time they were able to save was no doubt critical.”
Stillwater is a HEARTSafe community, which means that all City owned buildings have AEDs and police and fire personnel receive CPR training. According to Stillwater Assistant Fire Chief Zueli, who was at last year’s ceremony, the city has a 23% save rate when it comes to cardiac arrests.
Though that number may seem low, it is above the national average.
This past Father’s Day, Severson happened to be nearby, on her boat at the marina. She saw the commotion and the lights from the responding vehicles in PD Pappy’s parking lot and decided to check it out.
“Initially I was nervous and scared for the person,” Severson said. She stood with others watching events unfold, then the responding officer come out, saw her. “He said, ‘Hey, we used your AED, and it worked.’”
When asked what she thought about the donated device being used to save a life, she paused, and then said, “I’m just happy that on Father’s Day, this guy is going to get more Father’s Days.”
