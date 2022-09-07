Have you been out to the State Fair yet? If you’ve been watching WCCO like you should, you know I’ve been out there almost every day. I promise I didn’t eat all the cheese curds and drink all the mini donut beer. But I’ve sure been having a good time. Believe it or not, it’s not the food and beverage I love the most out there. It is the chance to meet and chat with viewers. I love hearing where you are from, and often hearing your wild weather stories. It’s fun to do the forecast in front of people vs staring into a camera lens every night. You still have a few days left to get out there. I bet you have big plans this weekend. Because we are on the doorstep of one of my favorite weekends…Labor Day Weekend.

Many consider this weekend the unofficial end of summer. But when does summer really end? You choose. As a meteorologist, I consider the summer months to be June, July and August. That means fall began on September 1st. Students consider summer over on the first day of school. I remember that all too well back in my Stonebridge/Oak-Land/Stillwater days. And of course, your calendar will notify you that the autumnal equinox arrives on September 22nd. Again…you choose. I personally hope the weather stays nice beyond the 22nd.

