Have you been out to the State Fair yet? If you’ve been watching WCCO like you should, you know I’ve been out there almost every day. I promise I didn’t eat all the cheese curds and drink all the mini donut beer. But I’ve sure been having a good time. Believe it or not, it’s not the food and beverage I love the most out there. It is the chance to meet and chat with viewers. I love hearing where you are from, and often hearing your wild weather stories. It’s fun to do the forecast in front of people vs staring into a camera lens every night. You still have a few days left to get out there. I bet you have big plans this weekend. Because we are on the doorstep of one of my favorite weekends…Labor Day Weekend.
Many consider this weekend the unofficial end of summer. But when does summer really end? You choose. As a meteorologist, I consider the summer months to be June, July and August. That means fall began on September 1st. Students consider summer over on the first day of school. I remember that all too well back in my Stonebridge/Oak-Land/Stillwater days. And of course, your calendar will notify you that the autumnal equinox arrives on September 22nd. Again…you choose. I personally hope the weather stays nice beyond the 22nd.
Last September was warm and dry. We did hit 90 degrees one time on the 19th. It was also dry two Septembers ago. That year we stayed on the cool side. And I hate to bring it up, but I feel compelled. It can snow in September. It has snowed several times in September. The earliest it happened was September 15th, 1916. It was only a trace, but I’m sure panic was in the air (along with the flakes). Let’s get a little closer to modern times. September 24th, 1985, we picked up .4” of snow. And on September 26th, 1942, 1.7” of snow fell. I doubt the shovels came out, but I’m sure the crabby faces did. Do I think it’s going to snow this September…no. But you see why I would never rule it out.
You still have most of the month to check out the sweet rides at Cruisin’ On The Croix. The last display of these hot rods will be on the 21st. And you can pick up your favorite items at the Farmer’s Market through the 24th. Just a few more reminders that we are transitioning from summer to fall. Of course, one of the biggest signs of the changing seasons is the setting of the sun. By September 30th the sun will set as early as 6:55 PM.
Also, by September 30th, our Minnesota Vikings will be 3-0 having defeated the Lions, Eagles and Green Bay. Sorry Packer fans. At least you will be 2-1. Skol Vikings! And speaking of football, I will see you in the stands next Friday when the Ponies take on the Raptors. I will be very conflicted that night. I am a Pony of course, but my daughters attended East Ridge in Woodbury. Go Pontors? Go Rapties? I just hope for a fun and entertaining game.
