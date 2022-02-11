The Stillwater Area Schools Board voted 4-2, at its meeting on Feb. 3, to give district administration the authority to remove a universal mask mandate at all schools if COVID-19 case rates continue declining.
Case rates in the district have dropped over the past several weeks, and if that trend continues this week, administration will remove its mask mandate. If the mask mandate is repealed, students will no longer be required to wear masks starting Monday, Feb. 14.
The Gazette will update the online version of this story if the district announces a repeal of its mask mandate.
If case rates do not decline next week, the administration and the school board will re-evaluate the masking requirement at its Feb. 17 board meeting.
The school board passed a mask mandate at the elementary school at the start of the school year. The board passed another resolution on Jan. 20 to have the high school included in that mask mandate.
Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Cherry and Superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt presented data about the current COVID situation in the district at the board’s meeting Thursday, Feb. 3.
As of Jan. 27, which was a week ago from when the board held its meeting. The seven-day case rate per 100,000 was 1,986 and the four day case rate per 10,000 was 379.6 in the zip codes of the Stillwater Area Schools boundaries.
“Last week, we saw a huge decrease down to 198, which is really great news,” Cherry said. “As of today (Feb. 3) 113 is the number of cases in our schools we’ve had in the last week. So we are seeing that significant decrease in the number of cases. We’re seeing some great trends. This is fantastic information. This is so exciting to see this.”
However since the COVID outbreak began in 2020, district officials are aware circumstances can change quickly.
“We know that this is a constantly changing situation; we are getting lightning-speed information, and the rules keep changing,” Cherry said. “With that, I think the best we can do is to be responsive to that, and continue to listen to our experts.”
Looking at the weekly case numbers for the district, COVID case rates are improving, but the administration wanted one more week of fewer cases before they were confident enough in removing a mask mandate
Those are public health experts, department of education professionals, and the Washington County epidemiologist.
“If we see things change, then we’ll need to come back to the board, and have a discussion again,” Cherry said.
Board member Bev Petrie, made a motion to give the authority for administration to repeal Stillwater Area Schools, explained that in the motion she made that it only gave administration the authority to repeal the mandate for this specific instance.
“I don’t think it’s unreasonable to give direction to make this decision as soon as it possibly can be implemented,” Petrie said. “I think what we’ve heard out in the community is that omicron has peaked. It is less dangerous — at least to people who are vaccinated and boosted — for that reason I really think that we should try to lift the mask mandate as soon as we can.”
Petrie said that means giving administration the “in this specific instance the ability to make that call once we get that three-week downward trend.”
Board member Tina Riehle voted in favor of the measure, but wished the mandate was repealed immediately.
She had made a motion to do so, but it died for lack of a second.
“I’m disappointed that we can’t do this tonight,” Riehle said. “I will vote in favor of this only because I need an end for our dear children. It needs to be done. This needs to be done.”
