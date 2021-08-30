WRB sued the Lumberjack tavern for unauthorized use of its game Hammer-Schlagen®, and on Aug. 12, the Lumberjack agreed to pay $50,000 in a settlement with the company. The Lumberjack Company and all participating individuals are permanently restrained from offering Hammer-Schlagen or use any of the brand’s trade-marks or logos.
Lumberjack owner Sarah Jespersen declined an interview, but provided a written statement to the Gazette.
“I’m just happy to put this behind me and focus on my business,” Jespersen said in her statement. “Fighting through COVID shutdowns in 2020 was very difficult. Looking forward towards recovery for myself and my community is where my energy is best spent.”
Hammer-Shlagen is a game where
contestants take turns using the back of a hammer to drive a nail into a piece of wood. Each round, the player who successfully pounds the nail all the way into the wood is excluded from following rounds. This process is repeated until there is one player left – the loser.
The Lumberjack, an axe-throwing themed restaurant in downtown Stillwater, was accused of violating the trademark guidelines of WRB’s Hammer-Schlagen, another Stillwater business, according to the court case filed in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota.
Hammer-Schlagen fit well within the restaurant’s entertainment theme.
In February of 2020, Jespersen entered into an agreement with WRB to offer the Hammer-Schlagen game at The Lumberjack, with the brand’s logo, slogans, and dress.
The agreement was set to expire the following February in 2021.
In May, “Jespersen told WRB she did not want to renew the license and intended to let the license expire in February 2021,” court documents state.
The license agreement came up again in December when WRB offered to renew the agreement. Jespersen declined.
In February 2021, the agreement between Jespersen and WRB expired as planned. But the Hammer-Schlagen game didn’t leave The Lumberjack, court documents state.
In June, James Martin, the CEO of WRB, was told that The Lumberjack restaurant was offering the same game, and went to see it for himself.
According to the court documents, “The Lumberjack Company had four Hammer-Shlagen games set up, identical to WRB’s registered trade dress.”
WRB filed the lawsuit shortly after, alleging that The Lumberjack Company and Jespersen “acted intentionally and in bad faith, with the intent to profit from WRB’s good will associated with its intellectual property.”
About Hammer-Schlagen
According to WRB’s website, the origins of Hammer-Schlagen started in Germany, where a boy named Carl Schoene played the game with his friends.
In 1957, Schoene and his parents moved from Germany to St. Paul, where his family then built a restaurant near Stillwater, the website states. Schoene brought the concept of the game with him and popularized it around the restaurant.
By the late 1980s, the brand of the nail-driving game was taken over by Mike Wlaschin, Schoene’s father-in-law. Wlaschin standardized the game components and gave it its current name: Hammer-Schlagen.
The brand and intellectual property of the game came to WRB Inc. in 1999. From there, the game earned an official logo, catchphrases, and popularity across Minnesota and the U.S.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.