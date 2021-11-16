Discover Stillwater announced its top three winners of its photo contest on Nov. 9.
There were 763 entries showcasing a variety of year-round scenes of the Stillwater area. The Discover Stillwater tourism Board of Directors narrowed down the entries to the Top 25 best images, then let the public decide online the popular vote grand prize category. The first, second and third place winners as well as a few honorable mentions were chosen by the Tourism Board of Directors.
Todd Kockelman took first place with a morning sunrise in Lowell Park along the St. Croix River.
The second place winner is Paul Chen who captured a sunset view of the new St. Croix River Loop Trail and historic lift bridge showcasing the twinkle of the town in the winter and the ability to explore year-round.
The third place winner is Aaron Rice who framed the romantic vibe of summer in Stillwater with a drone view of the authentic Venetian gondola as it passes under the lifted historic bridge on the St. Croix River. These winners will receive cash prizes of $300, $200 and $100 respectively.
The popular vote winner chosen by the public was taken by Jon Kreye. The photo is a picturesque fall nature scene north of downtown Stillwater framing the high bridge spanning over the National Scenic St. Croix Riverway. As the grand prize winner, Jon will receive a Stillwater getaway package valued at $1,300 with hotel, dining, and experiences gift certificates.
Honorable Mentions were also given to three photos. Phil Garrison snapped a moment of determination as a contestant in the annual Harvest Fest giant pumpkin regatta races to the finish line. One would think he likely won the race with this tough look, but alas Brandon, the owner of Candyland downtown Stillwater, came in second. C. Bates captured a shot of hot air balloons in flight near downtown Stillwater with both bridges in sight over the St. Croix River. David Somers caught a peaceful moment for two with a winter stroll over the historic lift bridge whose new green color is stunning against the winter white backdrop.
All winners will all receive recognition on the DiscoverStillwater.com tourism marketing website, Discover Stillwater social media, and be showcased in the 2022 Official Stillwater Visitor Guide. The annual photo contest launches in June each year and both amateur and professionals are encouraged to enter.
“The talent of the locals and visitors who enter our contest is always so wonderful to see. We look forward to this contest every year. Seeing Stillwater through their eyes is the best and we encourage people to tag @discoverstillwater on Instagram any time since we love to share images.” ~ Christie Rosckes, Marketing Director of Discover Stillwater
To see the honorable mention winners, visit StillwaterGazette.com. To view the top 25 contestants and past winners at www.DiscoverStillwater.com/photo-contest.
