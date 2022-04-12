Tom Dippel was endorsed for Senate District 41 by a local GOP committee during the group’s convention on March 26.
Dippel was selected with 67% of the vote over challengers Rep. Tony Jurgens and activist David Carlson, Dippel announced in a press release.
I’m happy that Tony and David ran because iron sharpens iron,” Dippel said in the release. “Their willingness to run forced our campaign to be better and make sure we are prepared to beat the Democrats this fall.”
Dippel lives in Cottage Grove on Grey Cloud Island with his wife and six children. He’s a small business owner with 20 employees that manufactures parts for dental surgeries and procedures. “
Much of the new Senate District 41 has been held by Democrats for over a decade, Dippel’s release states.
The redrawn map of SD41 runs from Grant south along the St. Croix River to Cottage Grove, a district that includes several school districts including Independent School District 834.
“Parents, especially mothers, have had enough of the garbage being pushed in their schools. As our next state senator for District 41, I will fight tooth and nail for School Choice so parents and families can ensure their children’s’ future — making sure they are getting the absolute best education,” he said in the release.
