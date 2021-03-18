Afton native Jessie Diggins notched another first as a member of the Davis U.S. Cross Country Team after completing the final race of the FIS World Cup season on Sunday, March 14 in Engadin, Switzerland.
Diggins, who along with Kikkan Randall became the first American cross-country skiers to win Olympic gold when they prevailed in the team sprint at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, also became the first women’s team member to win the Crystal Globe as the overall FIS World Cup winner.
She wrapped up the overall points title prior to the final race of the season, but also secured a second Crystal Globe as the distance winner after placing fourth in the 30-kilometer freestyle pursuit on Sunday.
“I knew the (World Cup) distance globe was definitely up in the air going into this weekend and I knew I was going to have to fight really, really hard to keep it,” Diggins gold reporters after the season’s final race. “I crossed the finish line Saturday and Sunday with nothing left, which is always the goal for me.”
Bill Koch is the only other American skier to win an overall world cup title, which he achieved in 1982. Randall won three straight sprint titles from 2012 through 2014.
Diggins, 29, has racked up 35 individual World Cup podiums in her career, which is the most ever for an American cross-country skier.
Earlier this winter, Diggins also became the first American to win the Tour de Ski, a grueling eight-stage event conducted over 10 days.
Another member of the U.S. Team, Rosie Brennan, finished the season fourth in both the distance and overall points categories.
“The chance to race at all is amazing, but the chance to have a season like this, with a team like this, is just incredible,” said Diggins, a 2010 Stillwater Area High School graduate who won three individual state titles while competing for the Ponies. “I couldn’t be more thankful to be part of this team and get to celebrate this thing that we’ve achieved together.”
