Plenty has changed since four years ago when Afton-native Jessie Diggins made history for the U.S. women’s ski team in the Winter Olympics.
The recently featured Sports Illustrated cover model, who joined Kikkan Randall in the team sprint to provide the country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in the sport in 2018, is expected to build on an already impressive list of achievements in Beijing.
The inspiring gold medal performance that ended with a photo finish in Pyeongchang has raised the profile of Diggins and the sport in this country. She has not slowed down.
Now in her 11th season competing in the World Cup, Diggins has racked up 12 wins and 39 individual podiums, in addition to eight podiums in team events. She made additional history a year ago while becoming the first American woman to win the Tour de Ski and finishing as the overall FIS World Cup title.
But increasing expectations don’t faze the 2010 Stillwater Area High School graduate, who remains focused on things she
can control.
“It’s better to not let my self worth be determined by anyone other than me,” Diggins said. “It’s easier said than done — and it’s something I’m still working on with my sports psychologist — but I think it’s so important to say that I get to define what success looks like and I’m the only one who gets to say that. It’s important for me to set ahead of time what that means. For me, what success at the Games means is crossing the finish line with nothing left in the tank and knowing beyond a shadow of a doubt that I left it all out there, and that I feel confident I can do that.”
Her priorities include less tangible goals, too.
“The other thing success to me means being a good teammate, like who are you off the snow and what kind of person are you,” Diggins said. “What do you stand for, how you treat the people around you, that’s really important. The third thing is how did you prepare? Did you do everything possible, not just in the last week or the last month or even the last year, the last decade of training for skiing have I put everything into this so I don’t have to wonder what if I had
just committed.
“If I can do all of those things and cross that finish line, and said that was my best effort and that was everything I had, then that will be success, and it doesn’t have to be a medal. It would be great if it is, but it would be fine if it isn’t — because at the end of the day I know that whether or not you have a medal is not within your control. You can’t control anyone’s effort, but your own. That’s been so important for me in trying to deal with that kind of pressure because otherwise there’s no limit or end point if you start letting your self worth be defined by anybody else.”
Diggins, 30, leads a youthful U.S. Team with several members making their first appearances at the Games.
“One of my favorite quotes of all time is from Peter Vordenberg, who was our head coach of the U.S. Ski Team back in the day,” Diggins said. “He said, ‘every time you do something it’s for the first time and even doing it a again it will be different and you will be different, so enjoy it.’
“It’s so important to remember, because it’s not the same as Pyeonchang and that’s OK. It’s going to be different and it’s also going to be like the first time I’ve ever been to an Olympics because different trails, different country, different year, different Jessie. So I think it’s important to remember I don’t have to go in there and defend anything, and I don’t disappear if I don’t do it again.”
Diggins could compete in as many as six races, starting with the skiathlon on Saturday, Feb. 5.
“The original plan was to race everything, assuming I have start rights to do so,” Diggins said. “I hear it’s really cold — yeah, love it — but if it is incredibly cold, maybe that’s too draining. Traditionally it’s been great for me to keep racing. I’m really excited for every single race and all those opportunities ahead. I would love to do that if it makes sense.”''
Cross-country skiing schedule
Saturday, Feb. 5
7.5- x 7.5-kilometer skiathlon, 1:45 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Women’s freestyle sprint, 2 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Women’s 10-kilometer classic, 1 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Women’s 4x5-kilometer relay, 1:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Women’s team sprint, 3 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 20
Women’s 30-kilometer, 12:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.