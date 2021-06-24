We took a trip out to Boise, Idaho a couple of weeks ago, and I was surprised at the differences we spotted in the birds out there.
The Rocky Mountains provide a barrier for many species preventing them from migrating beyond.
One of the most unusual birds we found was the California quail. Its habitat is primarily west of the Rockies. It is different from our quail in that it has a unique feather that sticks up from its head.
It looks more ornate than practical. Quails found in Minnesota are more adapted to hiding in the brush or wooded areas. As a result, their coloring is one that blends in with dried weeds.
Another adaption I spotted was in the tails of their squirrels. Our squirrels have large fluffy tails that can be curled around the squirrel to stay warm in the middle of a cold winter.
The squirrels I noticed out in Idaho had tails whose fur was only half as dense. The milder winters and hotter summers require nature to adapt.
Speaking of differences, I have a red-tailed black squirrel in my yard. Not sure how that happened, but nature obviously has its ways.
During that last heatwave, I took a photo of a bald eagle attempting to stay cool. Unlike the herons that will stand with their wings opened slightly to dry them off or to release some body heat, the eagle sat in the tree next to the lake with its mouth open and tongue hanging out.
It reminded me of the method a dog uses to cool off.
Personally, I found that eating some ice cream was better than standing there with your tongue hanging out. What did you do to stay cool?
Finally, if you live by the high school or post office, you might want to watch your bird feeder. “Boo Boo” the bear was spotted behind the Post Office. I’m not sure where its mother was but watch your feeders.
