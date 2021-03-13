Reuter Walton Development is aiming to build a four-story, 61-unit apartment building with 73 underground parking spaces on 200 Chestnut St. E. and the development will take up the entire block.
But the developer has hit a few snags. The building is in the city’s Historic Height Overlay District. As the building is proposed it contains a fourth story, and jointly with the building’s overall 48.5-foot height, it exceeds the maximum allowable three stories and 37-foot height in the Historic Height Overlay District, according to city documents.
On Jan. 20, Reuter Walton obtained conditional approval of a Design Permit application from the Historic Preservation Council, but the HPC’s conditioned the approval with no fourth story. The applicant appealed the HPC’s decision to the City Council.
Bob Loken, with ESG architects, said at the City Council’s meeting on March 2 they have been working with Stillwater’s HPC, planning commission and downtown parking commission to make the project work for Stillwater. They reduced the size of the fourth story and set it back from the rooftop so that it’s not that noticeable, and won’t greatly impact site lines. Loken pointed to a few buildings within the district that are already four stories, and several are taller than that limit.
“So there’s a lot of precedent for buildings that are taller than 37 feet,” Loken said. “Most of these fit in pretty well. It’s not that we’re making an argument that ‘these buildings got it so we should get it.’ We’re making the argument that there are buildings taller than 37 feet (that fit) within the downtown context.”
The proposed building development is in the mostly flat area, before a steeper grade hill rises while traveling west away from Stillwater’s downtown.
“That’s important to how this building is viewed from surrounding areas,” Loken said. “The fact that it’s sort of down in the bowl rather than up on the bluff helps minimize the visual impact of height. In almost every case we do not think the building significantly blocks the view of a bluff from anywhere we could find.”
Loken showed diagrams from several angles of the building in slides during his presentation to show how the fourth floor will affect Stillwater views.
Building details
Nick Walton, Reuter Walton Development CEO, owns the property and is aiming to improve that section of property and fit within the unique characteristics of Stillwater.
“We wanted to bring a new beautiful building to Stillwater with a use that fits your plan in this location,” Walton said.
The developer plans to create rental apartments, and he expects the tenants to be year-round Stillwater residents. Walton’s team has adjusted the design throughout the process working with the city.
“We’ve accommodated almost every request that’s been made,” Walton said. “Because of your process the project is now better for Stillwater than when we started.”
The building will be made of bricks and match with the former Stillwater Gazette building across the street along with other buildings in that late 19th century industrial style. While it’s not a mixed-use property, the ground floor will be designed to mimic commercial properties in the neighborhood.
Walton is fighting hard to keep the fourth story because the top story will include three higher-end penthouse style apartments that are needed to fund the development.
“Without those three units, we don’t cover the mortgage,” Walton said. “There is no project.”
Parking problems
The other hurdle the developer hit was with parking, and unlike the fourth story, all parking will be hidden as it will all be underground, but it is shy of the city’s parking requirements needed for the amount of units.
While the developer has scaled back the number of apartments originally proposed, it is still short by about 17, but Loken believes the city used calculations that were extremely conservative.
“We’re confident that our demand will be less,” Loken said. “The last thing a developer wants to do is build a building that doesn’t have enough parking because that jeopardizes your ability to rent those units.”
Loken noted that with the underground parking, they can’t dig deeper to create more parking spaces because that would cut too far into Stillwater’s waters table.
City’s response
City planner Abby Jo Wittman noted at the council’s March 2 meeting the city has received a lot of comments on the project with residents mainly concerned about allowing a building taller than 37 feet and the parking demands the project may create.
However, plenty of people were also in favor of this development citing the amount of jobs it would create during a pandemic.
Mayor Ted Kozlowski supported the project, and was in favor of granting the fourth floor variance noting that there is a lack of this type of housing in Stillwater.
“I don’t have any issue with the three apartments up top,” Kozlowski said. “Frankly, I think they’re cool.”
He agreed with the developer that the way they ended up getting designed will not negatively impact view.
“I think you did a really nice job in being willing to scale all those back,” Kozlowski said. “It doesn’t impact any of those postcard views of Stillwater.”
However, he took issue with the lack of parking.
“There’s no doubt in my mind with the 73 stalls that this will add stress to the parking system,” Kozlowski said. “This is not helping our parking system.”
Kozlowski pondered if there was a way to creatively come up with a solution for the parking.
The mayor and staff were unclear about how to move forward to address parking. So the council tabled the discussion until its next meeting on March 16.
