On June 25 at 5:29 p.m. a Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy located an occupied motor vehicle that was reported stolen in the 12100 block of 18th St N. in Lake Elmo.
The male suspect pulled the stolen vehicle into a driveway of an unoccupied residence after seeing a Sheriff’s Office deputy’s squad car, according to a June 25 news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect fled on foot into a garage attached to the residence.
Responding deputies set up a perimeter and attempted to call the suspect out of the garage without success. Members of the Washington County Special Weapons and Tactics and SWAT Negotiations team responded. Further attempts at contacting the suspect were unsuccessful. Access was gained into the garage after phone contact with the homeowner was made.
The suspect was located in the garage and failed to comply with commands of SWAT members.
After multiple attempts to gain cooperation from the suspect with verbal commands the suspect then complied after use of non-lethal chemical munitions. The suspect was transported to the hospital for evaluation and after his release was then taken to the Washington County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.