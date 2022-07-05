An estimated 200 to 300 people joined St. Croix Valley Indivisible to voice dissent over the recent US Supreme Court ruling at the “Roe v. Rage: Rally & March in Stillwater” on Sunday, June 26. A wide range of women, men, fathers and mothers and their children gathered in Lowell Park where they heard from candidates running for state offices.
These included Nancy McLean, DFL (MN Senate District 33), Josiah Hill, DFL (MN House District 33B) and Judy Seeberger, DFL (MN Senate District 41).
Those gathered were out in response to the Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs vs. Jackson, overturning Roe v. Wade. That ruling struck down a decades-long constitutional right to abortion.
Abortion will remain legal in Minnesota, however, due to a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling: “We can think of few decisions more intimate, personal, and profound than a woman’s decision between childbirth and abortion. … We therefore conclude that the right of privacy under the Minnesota Constitution encompasses a woman’s right to decide to terminate her pregnancy.”
The candidates who were present spoke to the issue. Judy Seeberger (SD 41) said: “I want to make one thing clear to you today: I am ready to fight for women’s rights at the state capitol.” That message was echoed by Josiah Hill (SD33B) and Nancy McLean (SD33).
McLean emphasized many of the reasons the right to abortion is needed, relating her experiences as a marriage and family therapist. She told of rape and incest victims who would be doubly traumatized if required to carry their pregnancy to term. She worried that doctors in many states, facing investigation, will become hesitant to perform D&C’s, so often necessary in the event of a miscarriage.
Many Republican politicians are determined to ban abortion completely, in Minnesota and the nation. GOP gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen and other GOP candidates in the state have indicated their support for such a move.
Val Stoehr, of Afton Indivisible, noted that the Supreme Court’s action is interwoven with what she sees as a far-right extremist agenda and potentially threatens the future of civil rights, contraception, interracial marriage, and same-sex marriage.
