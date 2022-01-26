Alaina Tanski, of Stilwater, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Vermont.
Zach Cegielski, of Stillwater, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri.
Isabel Bartosh, of Lake Elmo, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.
Abigail Vork, was named to the president’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
Three Lake Elmo residents were named to the dean’s List the fall 2021 at Coastal Carolina University: Isabella Palmer, Joseph Palmer, and Jack Schwartz.
Madalyn Hanson was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Sioux Falls.
Three St. Croix Valley residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at College of St. Scholastic: Mazzi Childers, of Stillwater, Lars Dewall, of Lakeland and Cody Venske, of Stillwater.
Abigail Raasch, of Stillwater, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Wisconsin Lutheran College.
Three St. Croix Valley residents were named to the president’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Southern New Hampshire University: Nicole Neubarth, of Lakeland, Alexa Wroblewski, of Stillwater, and Clarissa Johnson, of Lakeland.
