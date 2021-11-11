In the popular board game Clue, the rooms where the murderous deed might take place are as important as the likely suspects and lethal weapons. For The Zephyr Theatre’s staged production of the romping whodunit, creating those distinctive rooms took some creative engineering.
The theatre’s main stage isn’t big. It’s about 38 feet wide and 10 feet deep. The balcony is about 36 feet wide by 8 feet deep. To make room for rooms, two 8-foot-tall by 11-foot-wide walls were constructed and then hinged at the back of the set on the main level.
The walls swing back and forth in large arcs to define the space. A smaller hinged wall works the same way in the balcony.
As the decorative walls change angles, different rooms appear. On the main level, the setting may be the lounge, the grand hall, the dining room or the library. Upstairs, the focus may be on the kitchen, the study, or the billiard room. (The plot’s remaining rooms — the conservatory and the ballroom — are mentioned but not seen.)
The unique moving walls had never been used before at The Zephyr. Inspiration for them came from the board game itself, said Randal Berger, who is directing “Clue” with Calyssa Hall, The Zephyr’s executive director.
Picture how that game board unfolds to reveal the different rooms.
“We envisioned (the rooms) popping up toward the audience, folding out toward the audience,” Berger said.
Actors will not only move from room to room through doors in the walls but also move the walls themselves. Unlike some productions in which the stage goes dark and black-clad stagehands rearrange furniture between scenes, this “Clue” keeps the room-shifting in full view.
It’s a fast-paced script, and there is no time to pause for scene changes, Berger said. Engaging the actors to move walls will keep the audience’s attention.
So will other clever visual references to the game. For instance, in the beginning, the 12 actors will be restricted to stepping in straight lines and making sharp turns, as if moving from square to square on the game board grid.
Gradually, as the plot thickens and rules weaken, the action becomes more chaotic, Berger said.
Where will it all end? Let’s see.
“Clue” will be performed at 7 p.m. Nov. 11-14, 18-21 and 2 p.m. Nov. 13, 14, 20, and 21 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Reserved-seat tickets are $32 for adults and $22 for students and are available at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org.
Cash bar open. Masks required or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 70 hours of performance.
Zephyr event schedule
Author Jenna Blum, Nov. 16
Valley Bookseller, in partnership with The Zephyr Theatre, will host author Jenna Blum presenting her memoir “Woodrow on the Bench: Life Lessons From a Wise Old Dog.” The book is a tribute to her beloved black Lab.
The literary event will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $5 and are available at fareharbor.com/valleybookseller. Masks required and proof of vaccination or of a negative COVID test within 48 hours.
Jennifer Grimm’s “Blue Barn Christmas,” Nov. 27
Singer Jennifer Grimm — with bluegrass beauty Becky Schlegel, versatile vocalist Dennis Curley, and passionate guitarist Joe Cruz — will mix Christmas classics with new holiday songs.
“Blue Barn Christmas” will be presented at 7 p.m. Nov. 27 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $30 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open. Masks required or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 70 hours of performance.
Sarah Christine and Jamison Murphy, Dec. 8
Indie pop singer Sarah Christine (the Stillwater native known to locals as Sarah Cotner) rocked The Zephyr in July. When she returns with her Festive Vibes Tour, a holiday concert, she will be joined by Minnesota native singer/songwriter Jamison Murphy.
Sarah Christine and Jamison Murphy will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $25 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open. Masks required or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 70 hours of performance.
Mick Sterling Presents “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas,” Dec. 15
“A Grand Ole Opry Christmas” is performed by Twin Cities singers Cate Fierro, Shalo Lee, and Mick Sterling, who lead a top-flight band performing classic Christmas songs in a traditional country fashion.
“A Grand Ole Opry Christmas” will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $30 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open. Masks required or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 70 hours of performance.
The Riverside Swing Band, Dec. 21
Take a trip down memory lane with “A Vintage Christmas.” The Riverside Swing Band will be playing holiday hits, with fresh and exciting arrangements featuring their horn section and bandleader Kyle Tennis.
The Riverside Swing Band will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $25 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open. Masks required or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 70 hours of performance.
Phil Thompson & Friends, Dec. 22
Pianist and vocalist Phil Thompson, whose “Billy & Elton: The Hits” concert has pleased Zephyr audiences, will return with “A Country Christmas.” Holiday songs old and new will get a country twist with the addition of Pat Frederick on fiddle, Jake Hegna on guitar, and Brian Peters on pedal steel.
Phil Thompson & Friends will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $30 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open. Masks required or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 70 hours of performance.
