During a tour with state lawmakers on Wednesday, Dec. 16, Lift Bridge Brewing Company CEO Dan Schwarz dumped out approximately $30,000 worth of beer in retail sales.
Schwarz poured out the amber liquid because it was a winter seasonal, and he felt it was unlikely they would sell it in time. He needed to make room for the beer the brewery is currently producing.
The beer isn’t selling because Lift Bridge has struggled during the pandemic and the state’s two lockdowns. In addition to not selling beer in his own taproom, restaurants aren’t ordering kegs while in-person dining is banned.
Schwarz said his business was able to maintain staff in the taproom, but with the Gov. Tim Walz latest shutdown, the craft brewery had to reduce staff and reduce hours and cut salaries.
“I really feel bad for everybody involved,” Schwarz said.
Walz announced a four-week shutdown in November that shuttered in-person dining at restaurants because of spiking COVID numbers in the state. He announced on Dec. 18 that the ban on in-person dining would continue until Jan. 10.
On Dec. 16, Lift Bridge hosted the lawmakers at the brewery to convince state legislature to repeal a Minnesota law that limits a breweries’ ability to sell beer to go once it produces more than 20,000 barrels of beer in a year.
“For Lift Bridge, we were just under that cap,” Schwarz said. “Due to COVID, we won’t go over that this year. So we’d like to see that cap get raised so that every brewery in Minnesota can sell growlers.”
Rep. Shelly Christensen (D-Stillwater), Rep. Jim Nash, Sen. John Jasinski and District 39 Sen. Karin Housley (R-St. Mary’s Point) attended the Lift Bridge tour Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Growler lifeline
The ability to sell growlers has been a bit of a life line for Lift Bridge during the pandemic — especially when in-person dining has been banned.
“It’s been very important to us when the taproom’s been closed,” Schwarz said. “So we could at least sell growlers to go. We can maintain our connection with our customers with tourists coming to visit Stillwater. It’s been really huge to continue to do that.”
Filling growlers also is a way for the brewery to test the market before Lift Bridge ales hit store shelves.
“It’s a really nice way for when people visit us to try those beers, take a growler home and share with them with friends and neighbors,” Schwarz said. “It’s huge for tourism; it’s a nice add on for breweries.”
Schwarz requested that people reach out to their legislators and urge them to alter the growler cap law. If promoting the issue on social media, he said Minnesotans should use the hashtag #savethegrowler.
Schwarz said the higher limit should align with what a craft brewery taproom can reasonably produce in a year, which is about 250,000 barrels.
“So if you can have a taproom, then you can sell growlers,” Schwarz said.
There are only five craft breweries in the state hindered by the law.
Lift Bridge has joined forces with those five beer makers to form the Alliance of Minnesota Craft Breweries. The Alliance’s mission is to remove the growler cap.
The five breweries are Fulton, Surly, Castle Danger, Indeed and Schell’s.
Lawmaker’s take
State Sen. Housley has pushed to change the legislation before, but it hasn’t passed.
“What the government is doing right now is not letting these breweries grow,” Housley said. “Once you hit that cap of 20,000 barrels, you have to make a choice: Either stop selling growlers or stay under that cap.”
It’s a double whammy for the five breweries in Minnesota that are over that cap because they can’t sell beer in-person because of the shutdown and they can’t sell beer to go from the taproom because of the cap.
Castle Danger Owner Lon Larson joined the Lift Bridge tour with the state legislatures. His business actually took a bigger hit by going over the cap than by staying under the 20,000-barrel limit.
“When we hit the cap in October 2019, we saw an immediate 30% decrease in sales from our taproom,” Larson said.
The most common response from consumers who are denied a growler fill at Castle Danger is: “’What to do you mean you can’t fill growlers?’” Larson said. “Our staff tells them why in a very delicate way — for the thousandth time — and the consumer says ‘that’s dumb.’”
Larson said he agrees with the consumer, but his hands are tied.
With the dual hit, Castle Danger was forced to furlough about half of its full time staff.
Housley noted Lift Bridge is getting close to a similar situation.
“Lift Bridge is getting to that cap,” Housley said, “and what’s to stop a company from just pulling up, and moving out of the St. Croix Valley or Minnesota and going over to Wisconsin where they don’t have this cap.”
Housley said efforts to change the growler-cap limit has only failed by a few votes in the past.
“Let’s get this done early next year so we can help these businesses to grow, and to continue to sell growlers,” Housley said.
At Lift Bridge, legislators showed a bit of bipartisanship as Democratic House Rep. Christensen agreed with her Republican senate counterpart about repealing the cap.
“I fully support what they’re doing here,” Christensen said. “… They are victims of their own success. They are beloved in the St. Croix Valley.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.