County staff presented the Washington County Board of Commissioners with the 2019 annual financial audit highlights.
The board received the Government Finance Officers Association Excellence in Financial Reporting Award for the county’s 2018 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and the GFOA 2018 Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting. The board also received the GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the county’s 2020 Budget. Each year, the county is required by state law to publish financial information in a newspaper insert.
This year, the 2019 financial information will be published in the “Country Messenger,” which serves the northeastern portion of the county, and the “Stillwater Gazette,” in the middle of the county.
The information will include the county’s financial statements and balance sheet, as well as a statement of revenues, expenditures, and changes in fund balance. It also lists the disbursement of county funds of more than $5,000.
The County Board also received the GFOA’s Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting Award for 2018.
The award is intended to recognize and encourage excellence in financial reporting by state and local governments.
The county’s consistent participation in the program demonstrates its commitment to quality financial management practices and open and clear communication with its citizens.
The award has a direct impact when rating agencies assess the county’s financial practices during the bond issuance process.
About 20% of counties in Minnesota receive the award, as do about 18% of counties nationwide.
The County Board also was presented with the first GFOA award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award for 2018.
This report is designed to be readily accessible and easily understandable to the general public. It aims to reduce jargon and technical language, and includes charts and graphs to assist users in understanding the county’s financial position.
The County Board also received GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the county’s 2020 Budget.
The 2020 award marks the 23rd consecutive year of receiving the award.
The budget document is submitted to the GFOA and it goes through a number of peer reviews to determine if the quality of the document meets the nationally recognized standards for effective budget presentation.
