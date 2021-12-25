Washington County will receive funds from a settlement with certain opioid manufacturers and distributors as part of a multistate coalition reaching a settlement with the companies.
The Board agreed to participate in the settlement after discussing it in a closed session Dec. 21. The board had a deadline of Jan. 2, 2022, to agree to the settlement.
Minnesota joined a multistate coalition in reaching nationwide settlements with the opioid distributors and manufacturers. Washington County has also filed suit against these similar entities
This board reviewed a number of public documents from the Office of the Minnesota Attorney General that describe the national settlements that have been reached, the implications for the state, counties and cities, and a frequently asked questions document.
After the closed session, the board agreed that the county should join the national settlement.
The money will be used to support social service agencies through the Opiate Epidemic Response Fund.
According to the Attorney General’s office, the state will receive more than $296 million over the next 18 years to support state and local efforts to fight the opioid epidemic. Up to $222 million will be paid directly to cities and counties. Payments could be received as early as April 2022.
More than 5,400 Minnesotans have died from opioid overdoses since 2000.
