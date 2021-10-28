Washington County will receive $10,000 from the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants Program – also known as Legacy Small Grant Program – to conduct a Historic Structure Report for the Historic Courthouse.

The County Board accepted the grant Oct. 19.

The grant application stated the county would provide at least a $50,000 match from the Historic Courthouse Restoration Fund.

A historic structure report provides documentary, graphic, and physical information about a property’s history and existing condition.

The purpose of the report is to provide information, direction, and support material for pursuing future funding for restorations and repairs.

