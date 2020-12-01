Washington County will pay an additional $168,000 to Collier IT to continue to support the county’s financial system, after the County Board agreed to a contract amendment with the company Nov. 17.
Oracle JD Edwards Enterprise One supports the financial software for Washington County. The software is provided by Oracle and is licensed by the size of the county budget.
The increase of a $168,000 payment will cover a one-time catch-up of the licensing to match the county’s 2019 operating budget of $193 million.
