Washington County will contribute $1.1 million as part of a conservation easement over 129 acres in May Township that is home to the Science Museum of Minnesota’s St. Croix Watershed Research Station.
The County Board approved the agreement Feb. 22. The Minnesota Land Trust will contribute the same amount of money to the project.
Washington County and the Minnesota Land Trust will place a co-held permanent conservation easement on 129 acres of high-quality rolling terrain with hardwood trees, restored tall grass prairie, tamarack swamp, fens, wetlands, ponds, and a stream along the St. Croix River on the Science Museum of Minnesota’s St. Croix Watershed Research Station.
This land is in northern Washington County in May Township, approximately one-half mile south of the city of Marine on St. Croix. It is close to William O’Brien State Park, Square Lake Regional Park, Wilder Forest and Warner Nature Center.
The property is also near Washington County’s Pine Point Regional Park, Marine Mill State Historic Site, and Standing Cedars Land Conservancy and the St. Croix Islands Wildlife Area in Wisconsin.
According to the county Land and Water Legacy Program criteria, the project ranks high for its location on the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, and high for habitat quality and for its water bodies, according to a news release from the county.
It hosts approximately 9,100 feet of shoreline, including 1,500 feet of frontage on the St. Croix River and 3,000 feet on Spring Creek. The property hosts an array of wildlife, including endangered and threatened species, and species of special concern in and around the property.
The project will protect drinking water through wetlands that clean and continuously recharge ground water aquifers, the county’s release states.
The open and natural character of the property provides scenic views enjoyed by the general public from Minnesota Highway 95/St. Croix Trail North and the backwaters of the St. Croix River. The property has a long history as a research site and beneficiary of ongoing quality stewardship by the research station staff.
