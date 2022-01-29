Canvas Health will continue to provide services to county residents after the Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a $1.3 million contract with the agency for 2022.
Canvas Health provides services to children, adolescents, adults, elderly individuals, and families who struggle with aging, crises, chemical and mental health, and domestic and sexual abuse.
Washington County has contracted with Canvas Health for many years to provide state-mandated mental health services and other services to county residents, a majority of which fall under this contract. These services include adult psychiatry, rapid access clinic psychiatry services, outpatient mental health services, psychological and parenting evaluation services, abuse and recovery services, case management for children diagnosed as Seriously Emotionally Disturbed, and family-based services.
With the advent of Minnesota Managed Care Organizations and the Affordable Care Act, there has been a shift in funding for services that were historically funded through the Canvas Health contract. Data continues to be collected and reviewed to understand these changes and to adjust funding accordingly.
In reviewing data that was collected in 2020 and part of 2021, services in the Canvas Health contract were identified as services now billable to Medicaid for a large number of Washington County residents. Subsequently, adjustments have been made to the county contract with Canvas Health consistent with the data. All changes have been made with the focus of ensuring that residents are receiving needed services in an appropriate and timely manner, while also ensuring the responsible use of taxpayer funds.
The changes for the 2022 contract include programs being eliminated, programs being reduced for a reduction of $41,500 in costs, and programs being added, for an increase in costs of $34,868, for an annual net decrease in costs of $6,632 from last year’s contract.
Outcome data is collected and analyzed on all services purchased from Canvas Health. An annual performance report is submitted to Washington County, and is available upon request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.