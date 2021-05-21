Washington County board members, partners from neighboring communities, state officials and members of the public will celebrate a groundbreaking for the Highway 36/Manning Avenue interchange project at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22.
The group will gather on the north side of Highway 36 on Manning Avenue. Parking and access will be from 62nd Street, and participants should enter from the north. Masks will be optional for this outdoor event.
The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a $21 million contract with Shafer Contracting Co. Inc. to construct the Highway 36/Manning Avenue interchange at its meeting May 11. The Highway 36/Manning Avenue interchange will be at the intersection of Stillwater, Lake Elmo, and Grant.
Washington County was awarded federal and state funds to lead the development and construction of a grade-separated interchange at the intersection. The project is funded by federal grants, state grants, highway state aid, Minnesota Department of Transportation funds, and funds from the cities of Stillwater and Lake Elmo.
The project will improve capacity, safety, and traffic operations; maintain and improve local access; maintain a northwest frontage road connection; and provide multi-use trail connections.
Construction will start in mid-May and is expected to continue into 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.