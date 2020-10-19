The Washington County Board of Commissioners accepted $438,615 from the state Department of Human Services Oct. 6 to pay for shelter for households experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money will be used to shelter people through 2020. Funds will cover the cost of hotel rooms and staff time to manage shelter operations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.