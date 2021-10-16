Washington County will receive a $280,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety to be used for victims’ services, after the County Board accepted the grant Sept. 28.
The money will be spent for programs during 2022 and 2023. Funding will be used to pay for staff providing victim services in the County Attorney’s Office.
The grant includes federal funding, and no local match is required.
