Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry announced that he is planning to seek re-election.
"Our dedicated men and women continue to do outstanding work for our community day in and day out,” he said in his re-election announcement.
Starry has spent his entire career with Washington County Sheriff’s Office, beginning in 1993. He has held numerous assignments there and has held every rank, his announcement state. In addition to serving as the current Sheriff, he serves as the chair on the executive board for North Central High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program for Minnesota and Wisconsin and president for the executive board of the United Way of Washington County East. He is also a member of the Minnesota Violent Crime Coordinating Council and a board member of The Frontline Foundation and the Lakes Center for Youth and Families.
Starry’s says his top priority will continue to be the safety of our communities.
“I believe that effective communication and sound decision-making are key to building relationships with our community partners,” he said. “We continue to work hand-in-hand with our citizens to ensure that everyone feels safe, stays engaged, and is treated with respect, integrity, and dignity.”
Other priorities for Sheriff Starry include continuing to support and partner with other local public safety agencies in Washington County
“I am excited to continue to serve the citizens of Washington County as I have for the past 29 years,” he said. “I will continue to develop and build on existing relationships to provide superior service. I will fully support the men and women who have dedicated their lives to public safety.”
“It is an honor to serve as your Sheriff, and I thank you for your continued support and partnership as we work together to make Washington County a great place to work, live, and play, today and tomorrow.”
Sheriff Starry and his wife, Jeanice, live and work in Stillwater and have two daughters.
