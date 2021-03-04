Spring weight restrictions are now in effect on Washington County Roads.

The restriction went into effect at 12:01 a.m. March 4. Ending dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength.

Any county road without a posted weight limit is 10 ton per axel.

During spring weight restrictions, Washington County does not issue permits for overweight transport, except in cases of a serious public health emergency. This message does not include city or township roads.

Washington County road users may call 651-430-8355 for a recording with the latest spring weight restrictions. For more information, call Washington County Public Works at 651-430-4300.

