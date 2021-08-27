The Washington County Board of Commissioners reviewed plans Aug. 24 for spending the $51 million that the county will receive through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The U.S. Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 in March, which provides fiscal relief to state and local governments, aimed at mitigating the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the county. ARPA provides $65.1 billion in direct aid to counties and allocated hundreds of billions of dollars for public health assistance for vulnerable populations, education and housing stabilization, economic recovery assistance, and direct assistance for families and individuals.
Washington County will receive $50,975,893 under ARPA, of which $25,487,946.50 was received in May, to address the expenditures and impacts of COVID-19 and to replace revenue shortages related to the pandemic.
Following guidance from the U.S. Treasury, and with input from the County Board, county staff developed a project plan. The plan has four categories: supporting the public health needs of county residents and staff; supporting workers, residents, businesses, and others negatively impacted by the pandemic; county infrastructure improvements funded by lost revenue and invest-ments in broadband.
The plan includes programs that will support community health workers, and those who respond to those experiencing a mental health crisis. Other programs will assist residents who are experiencing or could experience homelessness or need access to healthy food.
Other programs will help pay for the modification of county buildings and services to improve safety for residents and employees during a time of pandemic.
In addition, the county will continue programs such as COVID-19 testing and vaccination to manage the pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.