Washington County Parks will mark Earth Day with a number of events in county parks Saturday, April 22.
Events include:
• Zumba, 10-11 a.m. at Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park. A Zumba® class takes the “work” out of workout by mixing low-intensity and high-intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning dance fitness party. Space is limited and registration is required.
• Fitness Hike, 10 a.m. starting at the Nordic Center Trail-head at Lake Elmo Park. Plan for a beautiful hike along a three-mile, 60-minute trail, and enjoy the physical and mental benefits of walking through nature. There will be variation of movement during the hike with some optional strength and balance challenges along the way. Wear layers and a good pair of trail shoes. No registration required.
• Frisbee Disc Golf, noon-6 p.m. at Lake Elmo Park Reserve’s South Pavilion, weather allowing. A portable nine-hole disc-golf course will be set up at the South Pavilion. Park staff will be on-site for an introductory lesson to the sport, and there will a limited supply of discs for park users to borrow.
• Story Stroll, 6 a.m.-10 p.m., Big Marine Park Reserve. Take a walk while reading a book on the Story Adventure Trail at Big Marine Park Reserve. This story stroll follows a walking path that loops by the playground and picnic shelter. “To Change a Planet” by Christina Soontornvat will be on display starting Thursday, April 20, and will run through May.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.