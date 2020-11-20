In collaboration with students attending Stonebridge Elementary School in Stillwater with “Thanking a Veteran,” a display of thank you letters written by Carla Benning’s fifth grade class, Emily Domeier’s first grade class, and Katie Swendra’s first grade class will be on display Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Washington County Historic Courthouse at the corner of Third and Pine streets in Stillwater.

The letters will remain on display at the Historic Courthouse through November. The Historic Courthouse is open daily, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for self-guided tours.

