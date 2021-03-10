An informational meeting for those interested in foster care in Washington County will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on April 8 through a Webex presentation.
Registration is required by April 1. Registration is available on the Washington County website www.co.washington.mn.us and searching “child care licensing,” calling 651-430-8307 or emailing ComSvsCCLicensing@co.washington.mn.us.
Basic information regarding the family child care program and requirements for licensing will be discussed. Attendance is required at one of these meetings before a license can be issued.
There is no fee for the informational meetings.
