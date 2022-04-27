Washington County Historical Society won a statewide award for its “From the Woods to the World” exhibit at the new Washington County Heritage Center. The keynote exhibit opened in the center last fall.
The Minnesota Alliance of Local History Museums, awarded the Washington County Historical Society a statewide award for its “From the Woods to the World” exhibit at the Washington County Heritage Center.
The exhibit, that opened along with the museum in October 2021, explores the regions lumbering history but taking the visitor through the woods, then down the river on the log drive, through the mill at then showing the finished lumber being shipped throughout the world.
Using audio, video and other hands on items in the exhibit, it gives people of all ages the background on how the lumber industry was operated in the St. Croix Valley and throughout the state of Minnesota.
The award winning exhibit design team at Split Rock Studios of Minneapolis designed the exhibit, and was in part sponsored by the Hardenbergh Foundation.
The Minnesota Alliance of Local History Museums will be honoring four local history projects, which includes Washington County’s, with a Minnesota History Award and one individual with a Lifetime Achievement Award at their Annual Meeting and Conference April 26. The event will be held at Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center in Alexandria.
The Minnesota Alliance of Local History Museums, organized in 1991 with the motto of “peers helping peers,” is a statewide organization that nurtures and encourages an appreciation of the local history of the state of Minnesota by providing the structure to foster collaborative local history projects. More information on the organization can be found at www.mnhistoryalliance.org.
About WCHS
Founded in 1934, the Washington County Historical Society is a donor-supported, nonprofit organization with more than 750 individual, family, and business members. WCHS is supported by individual gifts, memberships and earned income, and foundation grants.
More information about the Washington County Historical Society can be found at www.wchsmn.org.
