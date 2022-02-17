The Washington County Historical Society will host its second black-and-white movie night at the Washington County Heritage Center at 7 p.m. Feb. 22. The film screening is free to the public with free popcorn provided by Woodbury 10 Theatre. In honor of Black History Month, WCHS is showing the impactful silent film Within Our Gates (1919). Written, produced, and directed by Oscar Micheaux, this film is considered the earliest known surviving film by a black director. The film is considered a response to D.W. Griffith's The Birth of a Nation in which the Ku Klux Klan is shown in a heroic light.
Summary of Within Our Gates via the Library of Congress: Abandoned by her fiancé, an educated Black woman with a shocking past dedicates herself to helping a near bankrupt school for impoverished Black youths. Micheaux shows the reality of Dixie racism in 1920, where a black man could be lynched for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Site Manager Emily Krawczewski will provide an educational introduction for Within Our Gates and will host an open discussion for interested participants after the film.
WCHS advises viewers that this film depicts numerous racial epithets, unfair and inaccurate portrayals of Black culture and a two brief scenes depicting lynching.
“We are mindful of these harmful themes and encourage the audience to view this film as a learning opportunity, not a promotion or acceptance of those practices and mindsets,” WCHS
In honor of “Black-and-White Movie Night,” attendees are encouraged (but not required) to dress up in black and white attire.
The program is free. No reservations required. For questions, contact emily.krawczewski@wchsmn.org or call 651-439-2298. You can also visit the Washington County Heritage Center Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
