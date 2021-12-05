With the ongoing response to and recovery from the pandemic, the recommended 2022 budget includes a levy increase that funds increased costs to the county expected in 2022, and those that occurred in 2021. The Washington County Board reviewed the county’s proposed 2022 budget Nov. 30.
The County Board conducted workshops on the recommended 2022 budget throughout August. After reviewing the recommended budgets from departments, the County Board set a proposed levy and adopted a proposed budget for 2022 Sept. 14; after the proposed levy was set, it could be reduced but not raised in the final budget, which will be voted for approval on Dec. 14.
The proposed levy adopted in September was a 5.78% increase over 2021. During the hearing, the board reviewed options to lower the proposed levy by $500,000 from the amount set in September.
The recommendation that the board is reviewing includes a 5.34% increase in the county’s levy, for a levy of $120.6 million. If adopted, it would result in an increase for the county’s portion of the annual property tax of $25 for the average valued home in the county, which is $318,700. That same average valued home in 2021 experienced a $25 reduction in county tax when the board approved a 0% levy increase.
The county continues to respond to the pandemic with services that meet residents’ needs, according to a press release from the county. At the same time, much like other service providers, the county has found ways to deliver county services in a more efficient, less costly way, which will continue in the future. This has included upgrades to county facilities that made them safer places to receive services and work.
New funding in the budget will pay for salaries and benefit increases for existing employees. Base salaries of all county employees were held flat in 2021.
The recommended budget includes a small number of new employees and few changes in the services or programs delivered. The recommended budget includes investments in the county’s technology infrastructure and information technology staff to maintain and enhance data and network security, the release states. The budget funds a fairly substantial increase in election costs for 2022 as more people vote absentee, which adds to the cost of managing an election. The budget also funds replacements in the public works fleet to ensure the ability to maintain and provide snow removal on county roads.
The recommended budget is impacted by reduced revenue in a variety of areas, including reduced county program aid, a state aid provided to reduce the reliance on property taxes to fund mandated services and reduced fees for services that were impacted by the pandemic.
