The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved applications for liquor licenses for Afton Alps and for the Disabled Veterans Rest Camp March 2.
Washington County processes all liquor licenses for townships within the county. The county reviews the necessary information for the licenses, and the Sheriff’s Office, Attorney’s Office, and the Department of Public Health and Environment complete compliance/verification checks.
One application is for renewal of an on-sale and Sunday liquor license for VR US Holdings Inc. Afton Alps Resort, 6600 Peller Ave. S., Denmark Township, and the other is an application for the renewal of liquor licenses for an on-sale license, a Sunday liquor license, and a consumption and display permit for the Disabled Veteran’s Rest Camp Association in May Township.
All requirements for the applications have been completed, and the appropriate fees were paid by the applicant.
The license fees pay for the cost of the county for administration, compliance, and verification checks.
