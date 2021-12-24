The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved collective bargaining agreements with county bargaining groups, and compensation and benefit agreements with a number of employee groups Dec. 21.
Those groups whose agreements were approved for the coming two years are: Compensation and benefits for department heads and department deputy directors for 2022 and 2023. It includes general wage adjustment of 2.5% in 2022 and in 2023; confidential employees and confidential supervisors not represented by a bargaining unit. The group will receive general wage adjustments of 2.5% in 2022 and in 2023; tentative agreement for the 2022-2023 collective bargaining agreement with the Supervisor’s Association bargaining unit. It includes general wage adjustment of 2.5% in 2022 and in 2023. Paid parental leave of three weeks will be provided for the birth or adoption of a child in exchange for one fewer day of PTO. This will affect new employees of the group hired after Jan. 1, 2022; a tentative agreement for 2022-2023 collective bargaining agreements with both the Exempt and Non-Exempt bargaining units represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council No. 5. It includes general wage adjustments of 2.5% in 2022 and in 2023; a tentative agreement for the 2022-2023 Collective Bargaining Agreement with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local No. 49 AFL-CIO. It includes general wage adjustment of 2.5% in 2022 and in 2023. Jan. 1, 2022, will see changes to the 49er job classifications consistent with the ranges of the rest of the county’s classifications. Clothing allowance will be converted from its current form of an annual lump sum to a base wag; a tentative agreement for the 2022 - 2023 Collective Bargaining Agreement with Law Enforcement Labor Services Local #372 Essential Captain/Commander Unit.
It includes general wage adjustment of 2.5% in 2022 and in 2023’ a tentative agreement for the 2022-2023 Collective Bargaining Agreement with Teamsters Local No. 320. It includes general wage adjustment of 2.5% in 2022 and in 2023. Paid parental leave of three weeks will be provided for the birth or adoption of a child.
All the agreements outline the county’s contribution to health insurance premiums in 2022-2023 for all the groups. In addition, the agreements outline the addition of Juneteenth, June 19, as a paid holiday, removing Christmas Eve as a holiday, and adding a floating holiday, with the exception of the Teamsters Local 320.
The board also approved one-year tentative agreements for 2021 with the Minnesota Public Employees Association Correctional Officer/911 Supervisors Unit and the Minnesota Public Employees Association Correctional Officer/911 Unit.
Under the agreements, on the first pay period following the effective date of the contract, a one-time 2% lump sum of salary will be applied, and on the first pay period following the effective date of the contract, a one-time $1,000 lump sum payment will be made. Correctional Officer Sergeant uniform allowance for 2021 shall be $695 and Correctional Officer uniform allowance for 2021 shall be $660.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.