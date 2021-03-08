The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved an amendment to the county’s Community Development Block Grant March 2, to account for the additional funds the Community Development Agency received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ACT funding.
The CARES Act provided additional funding for the Community Development Block Grant program which were designated as “CDBG-CV” funds.
Last May, Washington County processed the first round of CDBG-CV funding of $437,331. In September, the county was informed of an additional allocation of CDBG-CV funding of $692,440, for a total of $1,119,771.
The CDBG-CV funds will be added to Washington County’s 2019 Annual Action Plan so that funds can be used as soon as the plan is approved by the Department of Housing and
Urban Development.
The additional funds and their disbursement are considered a substantial amendment to the annual action plan, and thus requires approval by the county board.
The money will be used to assist residents to pay for damage deposits, first month rent, eligible delinquent rent payments, and application fees to prevent homelessness as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Aid will also provide for hotel overnight stays in lieu of being in a congregated shelter.
The funds will also be used for homeowner assistance, to pay for no more than six months of delinquent payments for mortgages, homeowner’s insurance, or homeowner association dues.
Upon County Board approval, the plans will be submitted to HUD.
