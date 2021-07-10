Alliant Engineering will conduct a study and do a preliminary design on the intersection of Highway 36 and Lake Elmo Avenue after the Washington County Board of Commissioners approved an approximately $1 million dollar contract with the company July 6.
As intersections along the Highway 36 corridor have been improved and some converted to grade-separated intersections, the intersection at Highway 36 at Lake Elmo Avenue, or County State Aid Highway 17, operates as an at-grade intersection with a wood-pole signal system and inherent safety and operational issues.
Growing traffic demands and safety concerns on both roadways justify the need for a grade-separated design, which is consistent with the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s goals for the Highway 36 corridor. This intersection, along with Century Avenue, will be the last signalized intersections on Highway 36 east of Stillwater Boulevard.
The overall goal of the project is to perform a comprehensive review of alternatives, culminating with identification of a preferred alternative for the intersection. Improvements will include improvements to safety, pavement, drainage and pedestrian use, as well as congestion and access management.
Preliminary design, along with public engagement, will determine the final project scope, right-of-way acquisition required and cost estimates.
Alliant Engineering will be expected to provide community engagement, a concept study report, a layout for the project that will be approved by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, as well as resolutions of support from local municipalities and environmental documents.
The contract is funded by highway state aid and local contributions. Project construction is scheduled to begin in 2025. It is estimated that the project will cost $35 million; so far, $10 million has been provided by the federal government. It is anticipated that the county and cities will contribute $10 million to the project, and the state will contribute $15 million to the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.