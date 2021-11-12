The Stillwater City Council is likely to approve a one-year moratorium on all marijuana related businesses.
The ordinance still needs final approval, but it received unanimous support from the City Council during a first reading Nov. 9. The council will vote on a second reading of the ordinance at its meeting on Nov. 16.
Mayor Ted Kozlowski said the temporary ban was needed to allow the council to gather community input on the issue, and even though the council enacted a temporary ban, they were not taking a stance on marijuana.
“It’s not saying ‘yay or nay,’” Kozlowski said. “It is buying us time to have this conversation.”
City Attorney Kori Land brought the issue to the council. She was worried that if the state legalizes marijuana, medical marijuana distribution sites and CBD stores, which are both currently legal, could convert into recreational pot stores instantly.
“Without any regulations at all, recreational sales of marijuana could be considered general retail uses and move into any storefront in any business district,” Land said in a memo to the City Council.
CBD House and Modern Blends Apothecary are two downtown CBD businesses operating in Stillwater, and they can continue to operate as is, but the moratorium does prevent them from expanding into recreational marijuana stores if pot was legalized.
In the last legislative session, the Minnesota house voted 72-61 in favor of legalizing marijuana; however, the bill was not brought to the state senate for a vote.
Land wouldn’t be surprised if the state takes up the issue again soon.
Quick history
Land noted that in several other states where medical marijuana was legalized first, recreational marijuana was eventually followed. In 2014, the Minnesota state legislature legalized the use of marijuana-derived compounds for medicinal uses.
In 2019, the Minnesota legislature authorized the sale of products containing non-intoxicating cannabinoids extracted from hemp.
This law gave CBD stores the launching point needed to open in Minnesota, first as part of smoke shops and then as standalone businesses.
While Stillwater’s temporary ban will prevent any new CBD businesses from opening in town, it does not prevent coffee shops and larger retail outlets from continuing to sell CBD.
Council response
City Councilor Dave Junker asked if the two retail CBD stores got a conditional use permit to sell CBD or if they came in as general retail.
The two businesses were established under a general use permit, and both are located in Stillwater’s Central Business District, also known as the CBD.
The councilors agreed that the moratorium was needed to buy the council time.
“The play here is getting more input from our residents,” Junker said.
City Councilor Larry Odebrecht agreed that he didn’t want Stillwater to be the test case.
“I don’t want to be the first city in the state to figure this out,” Odebrecht said.
The ban will go into effect when the council adopts its second reading of the ordinance, and will be in effect for one year.”
The other side
Jason Tasarek, founder of Minnesota Cannabis Law, disagreed with the council’s decision. He stated that marijuana is unlikely to get legalized anytime soon,
“I don’t fully understand why they need to do that,” Tasarek said in a phone interview with the Gazette. “The federal government has legalized hemp and hemp derivatives including CBD; the state of Minnesota has legalized hemp and hemp derivatives including CBD, I don’t know what the Stillwater City Council is concerned about.”
Minnesota Cannabis Law provides legal advice for hemp, cannabinoid, medical-marijuana and adult-use marijuana markets in the Upper Midwest, according to the organization’s website.
Responding to the concerns that there won’t be any regulations without enacting a temporary ban didn’t add up to Tasarek because the state legislature appears unlikely to legalize marijuana within the next year.
“It has passed through the house,” Tasarek said “but the Minnesota Senate has shown no interest in legalizing marijuana. So to ban CDB stores because they’re concerned about adult use of marijuana is nonsensical.”
The ban could raise constitutional issues because it allows for two CBD stores to remain in the city giving those stores an unfair advantage, he said.
“If I am an entrepreneur who wants to open a CBD store in Stillwater and they have banned my ability to enter that market with no rational basis, I may have a legal challenge,” Tasarek said. “Governments can’t impede commerce without a legitimate justification. The Stillwater City Council has no justification whatsoever for what they’ve done.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.