Estenson historic home

This home, located on North Second Street, Stillwater, was not granted a demolition request by its owners, allowing it to now remain a visible part of Stillwater’s past. The owners were requesting demolition approval to make the home habitable, they said. (Image courtesy of City of Stillwater)

A Stillwater home built the same year Minnesota became a state will remain part of the community’s history after the city council moved to reject a demolition request by its owners to make it habitable.

At the April 18 meeting, city council held a discussion about a demolition request and the Heritage Preservation Commission’s recommendations to deny the request. The council also discussed amendments to a bill that was to be heard at the State Capitol the next morning.

