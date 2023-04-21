A Stillwater home built the same year Minnesota became a state will remain part of the community’s history after the city council moved to reject a demolition request by its owners to make it habitable.
At the April 18 meeting, city council held a discussion about a demolition request and the Heritage Preservation Commission’s recommendations to deny the request. The council also discussed amendments to a bill that was to be heard at the State Capitol the next morning.
The Heritage Preservation Commission moved to deny a demolition request for a house in Stillwater owned by Pat and Amy Estenson, which meant the city council had to hear the case and decide to approve the request, deny the request outright, or deny the request with recommendation the applicant can make a new request for partial demolition.
The council unanimously voted to deny the full demolition request while also stating that most would be in favor of a partial demolition that preserves the history of the town.
The Estensons bought a property containing a single-story, 1,024-square-foot home built in 1858. There have been three additions to the house in the more recent past.
Tim Gladhill, community development director, stated, “it’s one of two remaining pre-Civil War structures of this style.”
Information was laid out in a memorandum sent to council by Yasmine Robinson, planning manager.
“During the 1858 Early Statehood period of Stillwater history, the North Hill neighborhood as we know it today comprised the Original Town of Stillwater,” as the memo lays out. “A depiction of a simple house located at the Applicant’s property can also be seen in an 1870 Albert Ruger lithograph of the City of Stillwater, overlooking the river valley, mills and railroad.”
According to the memo, a 1995 Stillwater Planning Department Neighborhood Study stated, “A few historic photographs of the neighborhood and a close look at some of the houses listed as having been built between 1850-1870, indicate that first homes on the north hill were generally small, often one story, and scattered sparingly over the North Hill. Two of these survivors are located at 110 East Mulberry and 320 North Second Street.” The latter is the Estenson’s property. The memo continues, “They are now-rare early vernacular architectural types in Minnesota. The former has been added to in the rear and the latter has received a front porch. Both are side-gabled, one story, and expressions of a vernacular style when Greek Revival was the rage with more expensive houses.”
The memo continues, “Research conducted into the construction of the rear additions found 1884 and 1924 Sanborn maps that depict the main structure with rear additions, as well as a front porch. No records were located related to the excavation of the sub-surface garage, but a 2003 variance application was found, in which a previous property owner sought to demolish the building and build a duplex. The variance was denied as the City Planning Commission declined to increase the density.”
Pat Estenson explained that they had an engineer do inspections and a structural analysis. While the house could not be condemned, the engineer found that demolition and remodeling were required to make the home habitable and bring the house up to code. The HPC reached out to three separate engineering services for a second opinion that might confirm the first engineer’s findings. Two declined to provide such a service, and the third never responded.
Mayor Ted Kozlowski stated that his home is also very old, and he would like to remodel it extensively. At the same time, however, Kozlowski said he is glad the city doesn’t allow residents to rebuild old homes in favor of preserving the history and character of Stillwater.
Estenson stated that there is a stream of flowing water running through the property, which he estimated as gallons per minute.
Council Member Mike Polehna asked how a passerby would even know that the structure is pre-Civil War, especially with its additions. Gladhill responded that, while one may not be able to tell just by looking, it is recorded and part of the story of Stillwater.
The Estensons still have the ability to request a partial demolition of the home, assuming the council would approve it, to make the home habitable while maintaining its historic style.
A legislative amendment would potentially remove local zoning control, says city councilor.
Near the end of the April 18 Stillwater City Council meeting, Council Member Larry Odebrecht brought up a resolution he prepared and hoped to set in motion immediately.
“A couple amendments that are going into the omnibus architecture, housing, and broadband bill, tomorrow at 11 a.m.… This is scary stuff Mr. Mayor. These amendments are actually really detrimental to Stillwater,” Odebrecht stated. “They are all aimed at taking local control away from us.”
“Amendment 37,” Odebrecht continued, “takes away local zoning from literally every one of the 855 cities of the state, specifically limiting their ability to set specific design standards and dwelling unit sizes. This undermines long-term stuff.”
“Amendment 43 puts the cap for park dedication fees at 10%. That is our minimum for the least dense we have,” Odebrecht explained. “So, citizens of Stillwater should hear this as, ‘we will for sure have worse parks in Stillwater if this goes through.’ So, you know, call your local rep.”
“The last one, [Amendment] 45,” Odebrecht stated, “forces us into a multi-family housing situation for every single-family home.”
“Every zoning district has to go to multi-family,” Kozlowski clarified.
“My only point,” Odebrecht said, “is if they really think that St. Paul is better than us, just rewind the last hour and a half [of the meeting], and tell me somebody in St. Paul is going to have an hour and a half meeting to try to figure out how to save a 167-year-old house. It will never happen. St. Paul is off their rocker with this. I’m sorry; I’m passionate about this. We know Stillwater better than they do. We’re not Waconia; we’re not Rochester; those are great cities; they’re different than ours. We have different challenges.”
Kozlowski said the city does these resolutions all the time and stated his support for the resolution. “It just shows that we support local control, which is something we’ve done as a council many times over.”
Odebrecht said these amendments came from Republican Rep. Jim Nash, and Odebrecht and Kozlowski both noted that Nash has tried to take similar actions more than once before.
The resolution was approved in a unanimous vote.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.